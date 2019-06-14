Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stake Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,455,000 after buying an additional 267,644 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 83,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 193,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $628.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.56 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 target price on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

