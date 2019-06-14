Mainframe (MFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.10 Million

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Mainframe has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mainframe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $18.94, $33.94 and $5.60. Mainframe has a total market cap of $26.41 million and $5.10 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $726.45 or 0.08632118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00040946 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001534 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012444 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00018200 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000604 BTC.

About Mainframe

Mainframe is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,177,678,762 coins. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com. Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com.

Mainframe Coin Trading

Mainframe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.68, $50.98, $51.55, $5.60, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50, $18.94, $33.94 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mainframe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mainframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

