MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $44.45 Million Position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,921 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $44,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth approximately $60,216,000. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 28.9% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 24,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,160,000. TT International increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 3.3% during the first quarter. TT International now owns 98,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.96. The company had a trading volume of 346,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,273. Worldpay Inc has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $124.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.37 million. Worldpay had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Worldpay to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Worldpay from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.55.

In other news, VP Shane Happach sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,020,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

