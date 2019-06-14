MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Lifted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 6,329.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,656,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,329 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $736.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.29 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $2,613,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,219,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $888,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,989,127.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,574,040. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

