Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,595,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893,992 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,473,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,114,000 after buying an additional 374,754 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,691.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 11,089,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 10,470,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,475,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,074,000 after buying an additional 1,603,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,407,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,196,000 after buying an additional 1,737,926 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

IPG opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, Director David M. Thomas purchased 8,650 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

