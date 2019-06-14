Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 166,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 608,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.70. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

