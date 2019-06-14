Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Meridian Bank stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of -0.07. Meridian Bank has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 5.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 477,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 130,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 18.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

