Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a top pick rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624,398. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,007.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,333,970.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,525.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 260 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

