MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

MSTR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.81. 11,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,550. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 0.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.98). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

