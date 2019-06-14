MKM Partners Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $18.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Standpoint Research lowered GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.77.

GPS stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. GAP has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GAP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

In related news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of GAP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,822,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $802,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GAP by 28.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,412,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GAP by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,954,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $359,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GAP by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,132,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,184,000 after acquiring an additional 156,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GAP by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,645,000 after buying an additional 225,682 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

