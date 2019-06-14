Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mogo Finance Technology were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mogo Finance Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $3.80 on Friday. Mogo Finance Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,609.72%. The company had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Finance Technology Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

