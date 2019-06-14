Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Shares of MOTR stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.36 million and a P/E ratio of 12.15. Motorpoint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 268 ($3.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Motorpoint Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Motorpoint Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.