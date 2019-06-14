Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Murphy Oil’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Solid upstream portfolio and ongoing capital investments will pave the way for long-term oil-focused production growth. The company is pursuing steady E&P, reflected in the higher reserve volumes registered at the end of 2018. The low-cost finding will help the company expand onshore and offshore business. The company is trying to transform through acquisitions, oil-weighted discoveries and divestitures of non-core assets. However, Murphy Oil operates in a highly competitive oil and gas industry that continues to create challenges for the company. Additionally, with operations outside the United States, it is subject to changes in foreign-currency conversion rates, which may affect earnings from these oilfields. Federal or state regulations are likely to increase cost.”

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.04.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.07. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.15 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $242,054.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Mireles sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 46.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 391,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 125,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,680,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,537,000 after acquiring an additional 504,409 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.7% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 140,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.