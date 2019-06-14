Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $456.22 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108,627 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $456,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 327.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,578,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,149,000 after buying an additional 160,992 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 295,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. TH Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.39.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $160.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $211.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

