Neuburgh Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,290,000 after purchasing an additional 135,674 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,155,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,615 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 27,609.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,981,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,245,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,607,000 after purchasing an additional 101,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 827,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,560,000 after purchasing an additional 67,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens set a $318.00 price target on W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.13.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $276.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 7.12%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

W W Grainger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

