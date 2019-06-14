Niobium Coin (NBC) One Day Volume Tops $8,452.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $8,452.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00390511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.45 or 0.02484018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00153992 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00018032 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

