Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Sells $11,727.25 in Stock

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 769 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $11,727.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,932.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robin Lefkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Robin Lefkowitz sold 2,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $30,400.00.

Shares of NFBK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.24 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 65,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

