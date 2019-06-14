NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NRC Group Holdings Corp. is a provider of comprehensive environmental, compliance and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial and energy markets. NRC Group Holdings Corp., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NY, United States. “

Get NRC Group alerts:

Shares of NRCG stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. NRC Group has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $100.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRCG. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NRC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,521,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NRC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in NRC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

NRC Group Company Profile

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Environmental Services, Sprint, Domestic Standby Services, and International Services. It provides industrial cleaning, hazardous waste packaging and management, waste transportation and disposal, salvage support, petroleum storage tank cleaning and removal, pipeline repair, land and marine based emergency response, specialized equipment rental, site remediation, and marine cleaning and marine services.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NRC Group (NRCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NRC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.