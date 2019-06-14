NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 400 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,403.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFY opened at $47.95 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.29.

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

