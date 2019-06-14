NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Holdings Boosted by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NV5 Global accounts for about 1.8% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 43.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 44.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.56. 270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. NV5 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $96.70. The company has a market cap of $960.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.72 million. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $31,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $2,394,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,864,871.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,945. Corporate insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

