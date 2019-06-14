NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVEE. Roth Capital dropped their target price on NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.57.

NVEE opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $969.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $2,394,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,864,871.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $1,232,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $5,883,945 in the last 90 days. 19.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

