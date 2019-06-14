OKCash (OK) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $46,608.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00071552 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00205397 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008003 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001875 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006247 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00063378 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000076 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,602,098 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.