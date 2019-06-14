One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) CEO Buys $26,100.00 in Stock

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) CEO Steve D. Cooper bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OSS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,783. One Stop Systems Inc has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that One Stop Systems Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 96,642 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

