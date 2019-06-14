One68 Global Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 58,406 First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. First Data accounts for about 4.6% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,303,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,270,000 after acquiring an additional 656,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,997,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,263 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,455,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,028,000 after acquiring an additional 413,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 9,765,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,141,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Data from $25.64 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

FDC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,987. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. First Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. First Data had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.04%. First Data’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Data news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $2,978,108.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,715.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,551,121. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

