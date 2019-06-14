Open Trading Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,534.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and HitBTC. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $59,295.00 and approximately $4,534.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00380597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.27 or 0.02495739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001450 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00151381 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

