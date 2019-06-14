OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $25.48 Million Position in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lessened its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,156 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $25,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tableau Software by 69.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DATA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tableau Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

In other Tableau Software news, EVP Mark Thomas Nelson sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $750,167.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,514.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $649,666.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,047 shares in the company, valued at $26,024,127.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,781 shares of company stock worth $6,962,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DATA stock opened at $165.38 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.24 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

