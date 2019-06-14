Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Increased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 108,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 249,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,281,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $53.84 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,470,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,690,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

