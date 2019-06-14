Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 0.5%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.44 and last traded at $53.58. 220,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,694,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Get Oracle alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $183.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $6,605,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $21,612,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,612,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,470,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,690,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 0.5%” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/oracle-nyseorcl-shares-down-0-5.html.

About Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.