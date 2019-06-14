Orbitcoin (ORB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.01 or 0.01776220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00309672 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010578 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006638 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008292 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

