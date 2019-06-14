Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

