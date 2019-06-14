Palo Alto Networks (PANW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/2/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are encouraged by both the results in the quarter and the continued push to consolidate security solutions for the cloud. With continued execution the stock should rerate to at least the ~20x FCF range with potential for upside beyond that as the business becomes more ratable over time, in our view. $290 PT.””

5/30/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $293.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $303.00 to $242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

5/30/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $305.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $296.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $265.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2019 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2019 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Palo Alto is benefiting from healthy demand environment, product launches and increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms. Also, customer wins coupled with expansion of the existing customer base are other positives. We believe that the company’s acquisitions synergies will also boost revenues, going forward. Further, the strategic partnerships with the likes of VMware, Splunk and Citrix, bode well. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in the trailing four quarters. Nonetheless, a volatile spending environment and competition from peers are concerns. Near-term prospects for Palo Alto are not promising as customer changing behavior recently hit several other players in this space. The company’s heavy investment to boost sales and marketing capabilities, particularly by increasing sales force, is an overhang on margins.”

4/29/2019 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palo Alto is benefiting from healthy demand environment, product launches and increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms. Also, customer wins coupled with expansion of the existing customer base are other positives. We believe that the company’s acquisitions synergies will also boost revenues, going forward. Further, the strategic partnerships with the likes of VMware, Splunk and Citrix, bode well. Palo Alto’s security platforms simplify security infrastructure for organizations by eliminating the need for multiple, stand-alone security appliances and software products. This reduces the total cost of ownership thereby giving the organization a competitive edge. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nonetheless, a volatile spending environment and competition from peers are concerns.”

4/26/2019 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Palo Alto is benefiting from healthy demand environment, product launches and increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms. Also, customer wins coupled with expansion of the existing customer base are other positives. We believe that the company’s acquisitions synergies will also boost revenues, going forward. Further, the strategic partnerships with the likes of VMware, Splunk and Citrix, bode well. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nonetheless, a volatile spending environment and competition from peers are concerns. Near-term prospects for Palo Alto are not promising as customer changing behavior recently hit several other players in this space. The company’s heavy investment to boost sales and marketing capabilities, particularly by increasing sales force, is an overhang on margins.”

4/22/2019 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $264.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palo Alto is benefiting from healthy demand environment, product launches and increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms. Also, customer wins coupled with expansion of the existing customer base are other positives. We believe that the company’s acquisitions synergies will also boost revenues, going forward. Further, the strategic partnerships with the likes of VMware, Splunk and Citrix, bode well. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nonetheless, a volatile spending environment and competition from peers are concerns. Near-term prospects for Palo Alto are not promising as customer changing behavior recently hit several other players in this space. The company’s heavy investment to boost sales and marketing capabilities, particularly by increasing sales force, is an overhang on margins.”

4/18/2019 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Palo Alto is benefiting from healthy demand environment, product launches and increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms. Also, customer wins coupled with expansion of the existing customer base are other positives. We believe that the company’s acquisitions synergies will also boost revenues, going forward. Further, the strategic partnerships with the likes of VMware, Splunk and Citrix, bode well. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nonetheless, a volatile spending environment and competition from peers are concerns. Near-term prospects for Palo Alto are not promising as customer changing behavior recently hit several other players in this space. The company’s heavy investment to boost sales and marketing capabilities, particularly by increasing sales force, is an overhang on margins.”

4/16/2019 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $278.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palo Alto is benefiting from healthy demand environment, product launches and increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms. Revenue growth seems to be steady, aided by strength across all its geographical regions and business segments. Also, customer wins coupled with expansion of the existing customer base are other positives. We believe that the company’s acquisitions synergies will also boost revenues, going forward. Further, the strategic partnerships with the likes of VMware, Splunk and Citrix, bode well. Shares outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, a volatile spending environment and competition from peers remain concerns. Heavy investments to enhance its sales and marketing capabilities, particularly by increasing the sales force, are an overhang on the operating margins.”

NYSE:PANW opened at $205.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -373.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63.

Get Palo Alto Networks Inc alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $1,550,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,810,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total transaction of $1,542,283.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 289,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,343,705.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,130 shares of company stock valued at $52,380,948. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.