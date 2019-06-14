PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $44.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.94 million.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $28.18 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $463.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.90 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 403.9% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 556,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 446,295 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 707,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 121,163 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,810,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Earnings History and Estimates for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

