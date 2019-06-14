Park Group (LON:PARK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Group (LON:PARK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.43 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 0.23 ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:PARK traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 68.25 ($0.89). 153,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $127.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. Park Group has a 12 month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.50 ($1.08).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Park Group’s previous dividend of $1.05. This represents a yield of 3.15%. Park Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Park Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective for the company.

Park Group Company Profile

Park Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, gifts, and hampers in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

