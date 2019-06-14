Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Acacia Mining (LON:ACA)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ACA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Acacia Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 214 ($2.80) price target on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Monday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acacia Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 194.99 ($2.55).

Shares of LON:ACA opened at GBX 172.40 ($2.25) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43. Acacia Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 93.56 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 268.20 ($3.50).

Acacia Mining Company Profile

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

