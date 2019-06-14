Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for RDI Reit (LON:RDI)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut RDI Reit to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RDI Reit from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

RDI Reit stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.09 million and a PE ratio of 13.16. RDI Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 98.33 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.25 ($2.37).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from RDI Reit’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. RDI Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.05%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Watters bought 16,000 shares of RDI Reit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,480 ($26,760.75).

RDI Reit Company Profile

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

