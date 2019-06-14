PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,462,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,406,000 after purchasing an additional 178,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,496,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,339,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,779 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Nordstrom by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,346,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,179 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nordstrom by 4,156.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

In related news, insider Ken Worzel sold 17,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $559,213.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,629 shares of company stock worth $1,439,553. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

