Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Insider Edward Winslow Swanson Buys 2,000 Shares

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) insider Edward Winslow Swanson acquired 2,000 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edward Winslow Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Edward Winslow Swanson acquired 2,000 shares of Polarityte stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $11,360.00.

Shares of PTE stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.81. 246,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,773. Polarityte Inc has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 99.38% and a negative net margin of 4,259.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polarityte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

