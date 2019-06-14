Post (NYSE:POST) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Post from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Post from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.55.

POST opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. Post has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Post had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Post will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Post by 134.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Post by 2,145.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

