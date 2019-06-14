PostCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $229.00 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, PostCoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. PostCoin has a market cap of $26,247.00 and approximately $229.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

