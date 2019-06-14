Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Presidio from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

PSDO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 196,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Presidio has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Presidio had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $705.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Presidio will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Cagnazzi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Lerner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSDO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Presidio in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Presidio by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Presidio by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Presidio in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

