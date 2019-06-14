Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

PTF stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,362 Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/private-advisor-group-llc-buys-shares-of-18362-invesco-dwa-technology-momentum-etf-nasdaqptf.html.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.