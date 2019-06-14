Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 147.8% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 678,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 404,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Under Armour by 1,352.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 111,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,402 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Under Armour from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 0.12%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/private-advisor-group-llc-grows-stake-in-under-armour-inc-nyseuaa.html.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.