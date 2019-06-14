Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 542.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Prudential Bancorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

PBIP stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of -0.10. Prudential Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

