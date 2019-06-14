Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.10.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $152.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $11,066,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $1,574,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $378,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

