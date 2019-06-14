Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.10 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Tilray alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Roth Capital raised Tilray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $61.00 price target on Tilray and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on Tilray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

TLRY opened at $40.70 on Friday. Tilray has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 43.71% and a negative net margin of 159.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Castaneda sold 10,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $517,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan Kennedy sold 106,109 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $6,731,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,698. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.