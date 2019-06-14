Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Generac stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Generac has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $470.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.73 million. Generac had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 11.84%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $1,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,043 shares in the company, valued at $38,043,061.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,600. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $697,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $420,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Generac by 12.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

