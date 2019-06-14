Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.00 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.86.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$14.16 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$11.66 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.80%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$27,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,700.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

