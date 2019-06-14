Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.72 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $155,000.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $449,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $598,035.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,842.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,245. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

