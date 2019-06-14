Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 4,082 Shares

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,082 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $361,706.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,627,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.48. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Qualys by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Qualys by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Qualys by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 4,082 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/qualys-inc-nasdaqqlys-insider-sumedh-s-thakar-sells-4082-shares.html.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.