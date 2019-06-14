QunQun (QUN) Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $7.50 and $24.68. QunQun has a market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $721.51 or 0.08596014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00040231 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001514 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017761 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 643,677,689 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

